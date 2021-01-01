Olawale scores again as Hapoel Ra'anana hold MS Kafr Qasim

The Nigerian had put his team on the cusp of victory before the hosts clawed back to ensure that the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note

Hapoel Ra’anana were held to a 2-2 draw by MS Kafr Qasim in Monday’s Israeli Liga Leumit clash as Peter Olawale got his second league goal of the season.

Having ended his wait for a maiden senior goal in his team’s 3-1 defeat of Hapoel Iksal their last time out, the Nigeria youth international was rewarded with a place in the starting line-up against Salah Hasarma’s men.

Nonetheless, he did not disappoint after finding the net in his second consecutive game for the Ra'anana based outfit.

In the four-goal thriller at the Lod Municipal Stadium, Guyana international Emery Welshman gave the visitors a second minute lead from the penalty spot after Olawale was brought down in the goal area by one of Qasim’s defenders.

The lead lasted for just eight minutes as Mohammed Khatib levelled matters for Aviram Matmon’s side thanks to an assist from midfielder Roy Dayan.

Despite impressive attacking moves from both teams, the first-half ended one goal apiece.

Like a house on fire, the hosts commenced the second-half on a lively note but they were unable to get past goalkeeper Niv Antman who put up a commendable showing.

In the 68th minute, the former Tripple 44 Academy star restored Hapoel Ra’anana’s lead after skipping past two defenders before unbridling a beauty past goalkeeper Tzlil Hatuka.

With seven minutes to full time, Hisham Layous ensured that the fixture ended on a no winner, no vanquished note with a well-taken goal.

While the 18-year-old Nigerian was on parade from start to finish, his compatriot Bede Osuji was an unused substitute. For the hosts, Cote d’Ivoire defender Doueugui Mala saw every minute of action.

Despite this result, Hapoel Ra’anana remain 10th in the log after garnering 31 points from 26 matches. MS Kafr Qasim are 14th in the Israeli second tier log after amassing 26 points from the same number of outings.

Olawale, who could leave the Israeli side at the end of the 2020-21 campaign to join an undisclosed Champions League-bound side, would be hoping to make it three goals at a stretch when his team welcomes Hapoel Kfar Shalem to the Karnei Oren Memorial Field on Friday, March 19.