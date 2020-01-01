Olanrewaju: Equatorial Guinea defender joins Racing Santander from Sporting Huelva​

The defender has completed her move to the Spanish side after parting ways with the topflight outfit over limited playing time.

Spanish Reto Iberdrola club Racing Santander have announced the signing of Equatorial Guinea defender Tobi Olanrewaju for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Olanrewaju had sealed her first professional contract in Europe with last September but has since parted ways with Primera Iberdrola outfit over a lack of playing time in Huelva.

At Sporting, the Equato-guinean made five appearances, started only once and came on late as a substitute in other matches.

Before leaving for , the 24-year-old was playing for six-time Women's Premier League winners Rivers Angels and previously starred for Sunshine Queens and Confluence Queens.

Having gained some international experience at youth and senior level with Equatorial Guinea, she could be a huge bargain for the Spanish side as they aim to gain promotion to the top flight.

Article continues below

DONE DEAL



Congratulations to Susan 'Tobi' Olanrewaju (@_SusanWindy) who joins @RacingFemenino on a free transfer from @sportinghuelva.



The Equatorial Guinea International will play the second half of the Reto Iberdrola season.#RWMGSports pic.twitter.com/Lv7FBGVGI8 — RWMG Sports (@RWMGSports) January 2, 2020

She becomes the fourth African player to join a Reto Iberdrola outfit after Nigeria's Olivia Anokye and Charity Adule were snapped up by , and Alice Ogebe went to II last summer.

After completing her transfer, Olanrewaju is expected to earn her debut against Spanish-Nigerian-born Mabel Okoye's II in their first match of the year on Sunday.