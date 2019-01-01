Ola Aina bags assist to help Torino end season with victory

The Nigeria international delivered an impactful performance to help the Bull return to winning ways

Ola Aina provided an assist to help end the season with a 3-1 victory over in an Italian game at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was handed his 32nd appearance for the side and impressed to help the Bull return to winning ways after a 4-1 defeat to last time out.

The international set up Iago Falque to break the deadlock in the 51st minute of the encounter.

Three minutes later, Sasa Lukic doubled the lead for Walter Mazzarri’s men after benefitting from Soualiho Meite’s assist.

In the 66th minute, Ciro Immobile reduced the deficit before Lorenzo De Silvestri sealed the victory with 10 minutes left to play.

Aina featured for the duration of the game to help his side finish the season in the seventh spot on the table with 63 points from 38 games.

On the international scene, the defender will hope to make Nigeria’s final squad to the 2019 in next month, having been included in Gernot Rohr’s 25-man provisional squad to the tournament.

The three-time African champions are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.