Okwonkwo scores in Montreal Impact Concacaf Champions League draw

The Nigerian forward hit the back of the net for Impact in the first game under new manager Thierry Henry

Orji Okwonkwo scored the first goal of the Thierry Henry era after played to a 2-2 draw with Deportivo Saprissa in the Concacaf Round of 16 on Wednesday.

's all-time top scorer and World Cup winner Henry became coach of Impact in November.

Okwonkwo gave the Canadian outfit the lead in the 12th minute after latching on to Bojan Krkic's rebounded effort before rifling a powerful shot which Saprissa goalkeeper Aaron Cruz had no chance of catching.

10 minutes later, Montreal doubled their lead thanks to Romell Quioto.

⚽️12' Goal @impactmontreal! Orji Okwonkwo opens up the score with an absolute rocket to the top corner! | #SAPvMTL #SCCL2020 pic.twitter.com/ZmZJqNOaD2 — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) February 20, 2020

Okwonkwo's time on the pitch was short as the Nigerian was taken off after 28 minutes and replaced by Maxi Urruti.

Deportivo staged a late comeback with Johan Venegas and Ariel Rodriguez netting in the final 10 minutes of the match.

The second leg takes place at the Montreal Olympic Stadium next Wednesday.

22-year old Okwonkwo spent 2019 on loan from , scoring eight goals and providing two assists as Montreal finished ninth in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference.

He was named the club's Most Valuable Player.

The 2015 Under-17 World Cup champion renewed the loan deal with Montreal for 2020, with the option to make it permanent.