Oghenekaro Etebo's effort guides Stoke City past Blackburn Rovers

The Nigeria international notched his second league of the season as Nathan Jones' men grabbed a crucial win on the road

Oghenekaro Etebo scored the only goal in 's 1-0 win over on Saturday.

The 23-year-old's goal in the 14th minute separated both teams at Ewood Park as the visitors leaped to 15th in the Championship standings.

Etebo received a pass from Thomas Ince and fired in a right-footed shot past goalkeeper David Raya from outside of the penalty area.

The former Feirense midfielder is having decent debut campaign in with commanding displays in the Pottees' midfield and has featured in 28 league matches so far including 23 starts.

After overcoming a run of four consecutive draws with the result, Stoke City will be looking to build on the win when they visit on Tuesday.