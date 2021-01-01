Oduor's Barnsley manager Ismael angry at 'idiotic mistakes' vs Bournemouth

The Tykes, however, picked up a win away from home as their promotion chances remain very much alive with 10 games remaining

Clarke Oduor's Barnsley manager, Valerien Ismael, decried mistakes that almost cost them three points against Bournemouth during Saturday's Championship clash at the South Coast.

Carlton Morris, a super-sub for Oduor's side, scored the goal that ensured Barnsley won the tie 3-2 to and boost their chances of earning Premier League promotion. Michal Helik scored the opener for Barnsley in the 16th minute before Danjuma Groeneveld equalised in the 22nd minute for Bournemouth.

Dominic Solanke gave the home side a lead in the second minute of first-half added time before Dominik Friesar cancelled out his effort on the hour mark. However, Morris scored with 20 minutes left to the final whistle to help Barnsley maintain a firm grip on a promotion play-off position.

Although Oduor's teammates fought for the slim win, his manager Ismael blasted them for conceding what he called "idiotic mistakes".

"We are not dreaming. We are keeping our feet on the ground," Ismael said as was quoted by Sky Sports. "We know there are 10 games to go and a lot of points still to play for. We showed a big mentality. It was a big game, a difficult away game.

"We made two idiotic mistakes to concede two goals, especially the second one. We made some changes at half-time and the bench made a big difference today. It was a big fight, a big game and we made a big step forward."

Bournemouth manager Jonathan Woodgate claimed his side was disjointed as they missed an opportunity to overtake Barnsey on the Championship table.

"It was two different Bournemouth team," said the manager. "One in the first half that wanted to fight and one in the second half that did not want to do it. That is not acceptable.

"Games are not for 45 minutes, they are for 90 minutes. They wanted it more than us. With 10 games to go, we need to start winning and the players need to lift themselves. Barnsley are on a good run but that won't go on forever.

"There are plenty of twists and turns to come. What I would say is that we need to match Barnsley's effort and intensity."

Oduor was not used as the Tykes picked up the vital victory ahead of the Wycombe Wanderers clash on March 17.