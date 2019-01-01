Odion Ighalo wins Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot

Thanks to his strike in the third place, the Nigeria international moved ahead of four rivals to claim the prize for the first time

Odion Ighalo has won the 2019 Golden Boot for the first time, having scored five goals for in the Championship.

The 30-year-old moved two goals clear of Riyad Mahrez, Adam Ounas, Cedric Bakambu and Sadio Mane following his first-half strike against in the third place match.

It marked Ighalo’s first Golden Boot in his debut Afcon as that helped the Super Eagles finish third in .

He started with one goal in the group stage versus Burundi and followed it up with a brace against , before scoring one each versus and Tunisia.

With this feat, Ighalo becomes the sixth Nigeria after Segun Odegbami, Rasheed Yekini, Julius Aghaowa, Austin Okocha and Emmanuel Emenike to win this prize.