Nottingham Forest 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Nottingham Forest will open the 2022-23 Premier League season – their first in the top flight for 23 years – away at Newcastle United.
A first home outing of the campaign, in front of what is sure to be a raucous atmosphere at the City Ground, will see West Ham United pay a visit to the banks of the River Trent.
Confidence is high inside Steve Cooper’s camp, after a thrilling play-off final victory over Huddersfield Town last season, and they will be determined to enjoy every minute of life back among the elite.
GOAL brings you Nottingham’s Forest’s full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Nottingham Forest Premier League fixture list
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|06/08/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v West Ham United
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Nottingham Forest
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
|31/08/2022
|20:00
|Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Fulham
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Nottingham Forest
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest
|18/10/2022
|19:45
|Brighton v Nottingham Forest
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Brentford
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Southampton v Nottingham Forest
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Leicester City
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Leeds United
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|Fulham v Nottingham Forest
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|West Ham United v Nottingham Forest
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Everton
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
|25/04/2023
|19:45
|Nottingham Forest v Brighton
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v Nottingham Forest
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Southampton
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest tickets: Prices & how to buy
Tickets for Nottingham Forest Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.
Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Category A games – against the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City – will be the most expensive.
The Reds have already stated that they will not be selling any more season tickets for 2022-23, but those that have already secured their seats will be enjoying serious value for money as renewal prices started at just £385 for adults and £45 for under 11s.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Premier League games on the official club website or by visiting the online ticket office.