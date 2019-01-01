'Nothing is impossible!' - Liverpool astonish with 4-0 Barcelona beatdown
Liverpool made Champions League history as they came back from a 3-0 first-leg deficit to topple Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield and seal their place in the final for the second season running.
Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum were the heroes for Jurgen Klopp's side on a European night that will go down in history on Merseyside, as a double for the Belgian and Dutchman respectively fired them past the Blaugrana.
The remarkable achievement of the hosts saw them out-play their visitors, with the threat of Lionel Messi and company mostly neutralised by a superb all-round performance on the pitch.
There was plenty of reaction to another showepiece trip for Liverpool, who will face either Ajax or Tottenham in Madrid next month.
WHAT A SPECIAL NIGHT!!! WE'RE GOING TO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL!! https://t.co/p9JxS3cfZS
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 7, 2019
Mohamed Salah's t-shirt said it best 🙌#UCL #LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/8sjOskGP0D— Goal (@goal) May 7, 2019
This beauty next to me might just be coming back to Anfield...again. pic.twitter.com/a6vpew3jri
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 7, 2019
👏🏾‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ AMAZING NIGHT FOR THE REDS. WOW‼️‼️ #YNWA❤️ https://t.co/n9tuwtaj8z
— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 7, 2019
Liverpool magnificent. There are times when normal club loyalties don’t apply and all a genuine football supporter can do is marvel and applaud
— Robert Peston (@Peston) May 7, 2019
Messi! Cruyff! Pep! Gaudi! Joan Miro! Salvador Dali!
Your boys took one hell of a stuffing!!!
⭐️Y⭐️N⭐️W⭐️A⭐️
.......⭐️ pic.twitter.com/zR3QZM6hDo
— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) May 7, 2019
Barcelona fans watching Liverpool celebrate ... pic.twitter.com/GFwhSIGxiX
— SportsNation (@SportsNation) May 7, 2019
🤷♂️ @GNev2
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 7, 2019
In fairness to Suarez, he didn't celebrate at Anfield #LIVBAR
— John Walshe (@john_walshe) May 7, 2019
An incredible club😍 so happy to be part of it YNWA
— Rob Jones (@RobjonesLFC2) May 7, 2019
I cranked the volume up at home watching these scenes. Goosebumps. Pissed Barca lost but hats off to Liverpool for that performance & the #YNWA at the end. Magical night at Anfield. One for the ages. 👏 pic.twitter.com/RFc7ItHKmW
— Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) May 7, 2019
😂 Liverpool fans celebrate reaching the Champions League final like 👇 #LFC #LIVBAR #LIVFCB #UCLpic.twitter.com/3Dlr078voL
— Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) May 7, 2019
What a team, what a club! Liverpool FC showed once again nothing is impossible!! 🔴🔴 #LiverpoolFC #LFC #nevergiveup @LFC pic.twitter.com/C4ysIOsRR0— Dirk Kuyt (@Kuyt) May 7, 2019
Liverpool have not conceded a goal at Anfield in the Champions League since Kylian Mbappe scored in September 2018.— DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 7, 2019
The 12th man 🔴👏@LFC pay tribute🙌#UCL | #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/nF0VXtdpAq— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 7, 2019
Well done Liverpool - an incredible result, what a comeback! W— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 7, 2019