'Not my problem' - Solskjaer ready to anger Man Utd's top-four rivals with rotation in stacked schedule

The Red Devils are facing a hectic run-in, meaning that their manager is going to have to tinker with his plans on a regular basis

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to anger Manchester United's top-four rivals by rotating his squad during a hectic run-in, with the Red Devils boss claiming an unfortunate situation is "not my problem, that's everyone else's problem."

Having seen their last Premier League fixture with Liverpool postponed following supporter protests at Old Trafford, a side sat comfortably in second spot and through to the Europa League final is having to revise its plans.

When taking to the field against Aston Villa on Sunday, United will be facing four Premier League games in the space of 10 days, meaning that Solskjaer is going to have to tinker with his selections regardless of what those around him in the standings might think.

What has been said?

Solskjaer has said of the challenges he faces and the decisions for a greater good that now have to be made: "I've got to think about my players but I know there will be teams fighting for the Champions League places that will not think that's Man Utd's best team, that's not the best players.

"That might be someone not happy with my team selection for one game or two games. That might affect whoever gets into the fourth position or the Champions League. That's not my problem, that's everyone else's problem.

"I can promise you that it's impossible to play 90 minutes at this intensity, at that level in the Premier League four times from Thursday to Thursday. That means I cannot play everyone every minute which means we've got to prioritise."

Pressed on whether issues will be raised regarding the integrity of competition, the Norwegian added: "Depends what team I put out in what games. One of them might not be happy because I play a full team maybe in one and the next 11 in the other.

"If I'm going to look after the players, I'm going to make some decisions that will... yeah, of course, we just have to make decisions.

"It's got to be safe for the players. We want to try to put a good performance, a good product out there. But I cannot risk them so it has to be rotation - and it has to be a lot of rotation, a lot of decisions made on the day of the game.

"I just keep my fingers crossed that nobody gets injured. That's going to be my biggest concern, injuries.

"Harry Maguire has played every minute for us in the Premier League since he came. I don't think that's possible now. That's another record or another stat he could have been very proud of, but I can't really see that happening now."

What does United's fixture list look like?

After taking in a trip to Villa, the Red Devils will then play host to Leicester on Tuesday.

That contest will be followed on Thursday by a rearranged meeting with Liverpool, before then entertaining Fulham on Tuesday May 18.

Solskjaer went on to say: "Two games in three days is difficult but you can accept that we do that at Christmas. Two games in three days after a long season, with all the games we've had, is even more difficult. Three games in five days, is very, very difficult, almost impossible. Four games in eight, it is impossible.

"This year has been so difficult, this season has been so difficult. I'm not sitting here sulking but I'm saying someone there does not understand the physicality of the Premier League. It's the best league in the world. I don't know how you can defend playing these three games in such a short space of time.

"It's one of those things that I know my players will take head on and we as a group will be stronger for it when we come out of it."

