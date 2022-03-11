Ralf Rangnick has shrugged off reports suggesting that he lacks the full support of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, with Manchester United’s interim manager claiming to have no need to quiz the five-time Ballon d’Or winner on whether he feels happy.

Speculation regarding a potential move away from Old Trafford for an all-time great has been bubbling away for some time, with those rumours coming to the boil after a supposed injury ruled the talismanic figure out of a derby date with Manchester City.

Rather than support his team-mates at the Etihad Stadium in what turned out to be a humbling 4-1 defeat, Ronaldo headed to his homeland for some mid-season rest and relaxation and saw serious questions asked of why he was absent and how long a second stint with the Red Devils will last.

Is Ronaldo fit to play for Man Utd?

Quizzed on Ronaldo’s fitness ahead of a home date with Tottenham on Saturday, Rangnick – who claimed the 37-year-old was nursing a hip complaint heading into a meeting with City – said: “He resumed training yesterday, trained the whole day yesterday, he trained well like the rest of the day. I would have thought he would be available tomorrow.”

Does Rangnick have an issue with Ronaldo?

The German tactician, who is only occupying United’s dugout until the end of the season, was then pressed on whether Ronaldo appears disillusioned with life at a club they are struggling to chase down a top-four finish in 2021-22.

Rangnick said: “I don’t know, I’ve not asked him if he’s happy. For me it’s important he’s fit again. We will see with which formation and line up we will play tomorrow.”

Article continues below

He added on Ronaldo’s trip to Portugal which generated more unwelcome headlines and questions of his commitment to a collective cause: “It doesn’t make sense to look back, it doesn’t make sense at all to go through it all ago. He and Edi [Cavni] are both back in training and are both available for tomorrow.”

Ronaldo signed a two-year contract when returning to United in the summer of 2021 and has hit 15 goals through 30 appearances this season, but it remains to be seen whether a lucrative agreement in Manchester will be honoured by all parties.

Further reading