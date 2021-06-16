Norwich City Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule
Norwich City’s reward for securing an immediate return to the Premier League is a home date with Liverpool to start the 2021-22 season.
It is the reverse of the last time Norwich were in the top flight when they were beaten 4-1 at Anfield on the opening day of the 2019-20 campaign.
The Canaries have been handed a tough start to life back in the top flight as their second game is away at champions Manchester City and their fourth fixture is a trip to Arsenal.
Manchester United will visit Carrow Road in December, while Boxing Day will be the reverse fixture against Arsenal.
The year rounds off with a visit to Crystal Palace and 2022 will begin with a game against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.
February has back-to-back games against Man City and Liverpool scheduled, while their final away game is at Wolves on the penultimate weekend of the season.
The season wraps up for Norwich on May 22 with a home game against Tottenham.
Norwich Premier League fixtures 2021-22
|Date
|Time
|Match
|14/08/2021
|15:00
|Norwich City v Liverpool
|21/08/2021
|15:00
|Manchester City v Norwich City
|28/08/2021
|15:00
|Norwich City v Leicester City
|11/09/2021
|15:00
|Arsenal v Norwich City
|18/09/2021
|15:00
|Norwich City v Watford
|25/09/2021
|15:00
|Everton v Norwich City
|02/10/2021
|15:00
|Burnley v Norwich City
|16/10/2021
|15:00
|Norwich City v Brighton
|23/10/2021
|15:00
|Chelsea v Norwich City
|30/10/2021
|15:00
|Norwich City v Leeds United
|06/11/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Norwich City
|20/11/2021
|15:00
|Norwich City v Southampton
|27/11/2021
|15:00
|Norwich City v Wolverhampton
|01/12/2021
|19:45
|Newcastle United v Norwich City
|04/12/2021
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
|11/12/2021
|15:00
|Norwich City v Manchester United
|14/12/2021
|19:45
|Norwich City v Aston Villa
|18/12/2021
|15:00
|West Ham United v Norwich City
|26/12/2021
|15:00
|Norwich City v Arsenal
|28/12/2021
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Norwich City
|01/01/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Norwich City
|15/01/2022
|15:00
|Norwich City v Everton
|22/01/2022
|15:00
|Watford v Norwich City
|08/02/2022
|19:45
|Norwich City v Crystal Palace
|12/02/2022
|15:00
|Norwich City v Manchester City
|19/02/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Norwich City
|26/02/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Norwich City
|05/03/2022
|15:00
|Norwich City v Brentford
|12/03/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Norwich City
|19/03/2022
|15:00
|Norwich City v Chelsea
|02/04/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Norwich City
|09/04/2022
|15:00
|Norwich City v Burnley
|16/04/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Norwich City
|23/04/2022
|15:00
|Norwich City v Newcastle United
|30/04/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Norwich City
|07/05/2022
|15:00
|Norwich City v West Ham United
|15/05/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Norwich City
|22/05/2022
|16:00
|Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur