NorthEast United boss Khalid Jamil: Show confidence in Indian coaches

NorthEast United head coach Khalid Jamil highlighted that Indian coaches are also capable of doing well in ISL

NorthEast United played their hearts out but lost on 2-3 aggregate to ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL 2020-21 semi-final at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.

The Highlanders were outplayed in the first half but showed better intent in the final 45 minutes. The Khalid Jamil-managed side, however, could manage only a consolation goal as they lost 1-2 in the second leg of the semi-final.

Jamil highlighted that there was a miscommunication between the players in the first-half as they did not stick to the plans.

What Khalid Jamil said

"In the first half, they (Bagan) played very well. I think it was a miscommunication between the players. But then we went into the dressing room and solved the problem. Second-half we played better, got the chances. But I'm proud of the players, they worked very hard," Jamil said after the game.

"There were many complaints about how we are going to play. We decided on one. But they played differently. Then I told them we must think about one (way) so just stick to that and be patient as we are going to put another striker and play attacking (football)," he said.

Credit to Indian referees, groundsmen

"Just want to say that for the league, ISL has done a wonderful job. League officials, groundsmen, everybody worked very hard. I want to thank the Indian referees, they have done a wonderful job. Just keep working hard. And I want to say is that we got this result because of the players. I want to tell you about our staff Allison, Mitesh, physio and Robin and especially our manager. They have done a wonderful job," Jamil said.

"As I said you must give confidence to Indian coaches because foreign coaches are good. But Indian coaches are also capable. They only need a chance and can prove themselves," he added.

Jamil also said that he is open to continuing his stint with the Highlanders next season. "I just finished this season. Whatever JB (co-owner Jayabalan) sir says, I will do that. If he wants me to continue I will do."