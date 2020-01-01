NorthEast United's Gerard Nus - We came with a plan to get three points

The Spanish coach is happy that his team has remained unbeaten in six matches but he expects more from them...

split points with Chennaiyin on Sunday in an (ISL) clash to extend their unbeaten run in the ongoing season.

The Highlanders managed to hold the Marina Machans to a draw despite the South Indian club creating more goal-scoring chances. NorthEast United Gerard Nus said after the game that he was disappointed not to win the tie but hailed the efforts from his players.

"I am disappointed with the result. We wanted to win. We came with the tactics and plan to get the three points. But I am happy with the effort and commitment of the players. We kept trying from the first minute to the end and that is something I am proud of. Now we will analyze and prepare for our next match which is against Jamshedpur," said the Highlanders boss.

Nus pointed out that his team managed to create goal-scoring chances and on a few occasions was extremely close to scoring and he considered that aspect of the match as a positive.

"In any game, when you try and miss chances, that means you are capable of finding the way to score. It is a positive situation when you see the chances are being created. The chances are being created from the setpieces. It was a clear penalty in the first half. I am sad because the referee missed it. Also the shots from Sylla and Chhara. Also, no goals were scored against us which shows how strong we are defensive."

The former youth coach suggested while he is happy that the team has managed to remain unbeaten in their first six matches, he expects more from his players.

"They are following the philosophy in every single game right from the practice matches to the games. I am a little bit disappointed. You could see in the faces of the players, this team has this hunger to win. They want to win. It is not enough to draw. Even though it is a great achievement to remain unbeaten in six matches, it is not easy, not many teams can say that. We are proud of it but we want more," said the 35-year-old Spanish coach.