‘Normal One’ Klopp says he is nothing ‘special’ as Liverpool prepare for Mourinho & Spurs

The Reds boss is readying his Premier League leaders for a meeting with Tottenham, with no thoughts given to going an entire season unbeaten

Jurgen Klopp is preparing for another meeting with self-proclaimed ‘Special One’ Jose Mourinho, with the boss considering himself to be “The Normal One”.

The German tactician has shown to be much more than that over recent times, with the Reds currently champions of Europe and the world.

The plan is for the Premier League title to be placed alongside Champions League and Club World Cup crowns at Anfield.

Klopp will be taking that challenge one game at a time, starting with a trip to on Saturday.

That contest will once again pitch him into direct combat with former and boss Mourinho, but he is eager to avoid delivering a big billing.

“The Normal One is completely fine,” Klopp told reporters when asked if he is happy with that moniker.

“There is nothing special in me, unfortunately. The only way I understand is that you do what you are good at with passion, 100 per cent. And using the exceptional people around you. Staff, players and so many more people in this case.

“Everybody is doing their piece and it can be good in the end, nothing special. It is all normal.”

Klopp’s stock could rise even higher if he were to emulate the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04 by overseeing an unbeaten Premier League season with Liverpool.

He is, however, adamant that no thought has been given to adding another 18 matches to the unblemished 20-game start made by his side.

“Haven't thought a second about it,” Klopp said.

“We wouldn't have won so many games had we done that. Other teams never set a record because they wanted a record, you need to be focused. My big problem now is Spurs. How they think and play. That's my only concern.”

Liverpool will have to shuffle their pack again for a meeting with Tottenham, with James Milner the latest to have picked up an untimely injury while on third-round duty against .

Klopp said when asked for a fitness update: “James and Naby [Keita] are not available. Muscle injuries. We will see. Not for this weekend or next but then we will see.

“Joel [Matip] was outside on the pitch but doing his own stuff. Yesterday [Thursday] was first part of training. Shaq [Xherdan Shaqiri] trained normal. Dejan [Lovren] and Fabinho next week in full training.”

While the Reds have been nursing a few knocks of late, they have agreed to let Rhian Brewster go and see the season out on loan at Swansea.

Klopp is not expecting to see any more departures from Anfield in the January window, despite a number of other youngsters being linked with moves to Championship clubs.

He added: “At this moment I don’t see anyone who would benefit more from a loan than staying with us.”