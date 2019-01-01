‘Nobody wants to look stupid’ - Yedlin laments VAR intervention after first home goal for Newcastle

The defender netted his first goal at St James’ Park on his 101st appearance for the club

’s DeAndre Yedlin feels that VAR ruined his enjoyment of scoring the equaliser in Saturday’s victory over Bournemouth.

Yedlin netted a flying header to equalise the game three minutes before the break, but the goal was only given after a VAR check ruled that the versatile defender was just onside.

The American found the back of the net for the first time in 14 months after scoring away to , with the goal against Bournemouth his first ever at St James’ Park.

But Yedlin believed that VAR ruined his big moment in front of the home fans, saying that he couldn’t celebrate the goal in fear of it being ruled out.

When asked if the intervention from VAR took away from the feeling of scoring his first ever goal at St James’, the 26-year-old conceded it did.

"I think so. Nobody wants to look stupid by celebrating on offside goal," Yedlin said. "But at the end of the day it counted. I just did what I had to do to get the ball in the back of the net.

"I know when Allan Saint-Maximin has the ball in that situation and he's coming back to shoot I need to take a gamble and come in.

"I didn't know if it was on target, but I might as well make it on target. It managed to hit my head and go in.

"I didn't really know much about it at first and I didn't hear the crowd react, so maybe I thought it was offside. It went to VAR and fortunately it counted."

Yedlin was making his 101st appearance for the club, and spoke of his pride at achieving such a milestone.

"I'm very happy because I never thought I would be here. Growing up in America and seeing a big club like Newcastle is something I never thought I'd get the chance to do," he said.

"But to get 100 appearances for the club is an honour."

Seven of Newcastle’s last nine league goals have been scored by defenders, with centre-back Ciaran Clark netting the winner on Saturday to complete the comeback.

"It's because we have good guys for set-pieces, that's one thing, the other is with wing-backs they can get on the back post and sneak in,” added Yedlin. "The gaffer told me to get in there more. It's been good."