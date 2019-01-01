Noah Okafor’s third senior goal rescues FC Basel vs. Young Boys
FC Basel held Young Boys to a 2-2 draw in Sunday's Swiss Super League encounter, with youngster Noah Okafor scoring the all-important equaliser for the hosts.
A slice of luck had Basel up front after 17 minutes of action as Michel Aebischer put the ball in his own net but they went into the break behind after two strikes by Cameroon striker Jean-Pierre
Before the hour mark, Okafor levelled proceedings with a well-struck shot from outside the area - his third goal in 16 league appearances this season.
53’ | 2-2 | GOOOOAAAAL BASEL! Okafor hammers the ball into the net from outside the box! #FCBasel1893 #zämmestark #FCBYB pic.twitter.com/VSUQ3Di1xW— FC Basel 1893 🇬🇧 (@FC_Basel_en) March 17, 2019
The 18-year-old, who received a caution in the first half, was subbed off late in the game.
With the stalemate, second-placed Basel [45]
Two weeks ago, Okafor's progress in Basel's senior setup was rewarded with a contract extension.
With the international break next up, he is set to help the Switzerland U19 set-up in three Uefa U19 Championship fixtures against Israel, France and Poland on March 20, 23 and 26 respectively.