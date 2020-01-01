No Sancho bid yet as Man Utd consider loan move for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

The Red Devils will continue to pursue the BVB youngster for as a long as possible, but have a list of alternatives if they cannot agree a deal

are yet to make a bid to sign Jadon Sancho and could turn their attentions to ’s Ousmane Dembele should they fail in their efforts to land the winger.

The club remain committed to bringing in a right-sided attacker but it is understood they have yet to submit an official bid to the side for Sancho.

Discussions to get the winger to Old Trafford have been continuing all summer, with the two clubs far apart on their valuation of the player.

United made progress in their negotiations earlier in the month with wages and agent fees but Dortmund’s asking price has been, and still remains, a sticking point.

The German side are holding out for a €120 million (£108m/$142m) fee for the 20-year-old, who has emerged as one of Europe's top attackers, but United believe that is an unrealistic price given the current economic climate and are unwilling to pay more than €100 million (£91m/$117m).

With the window closing on Monday October 5, United are still working on a deal and discussions are ongoing. However, they have yet to submit a bid for the former man.

Should a deal not be agreed, the club have a list of alternatives they are considering.

Barcelona winger Dembele is one of the players the club have under consideration as a back up but it is likely that any move for the 23-year-old would be a loan deal and would only be pursued once they are convinced a move for Sancho is not happening.

Ivan Perisic and Douglas Costa are two other players who are under consideration. The club are also continuing negotiations with over a deal for left-back Alex Telles to bring in competition to push Luke Shaw.

Andreas Pereira has agreed to join on a season-long loan, with the Italian side having the option to buy at the end of the campaign. It is understood the outfit will also foot his wage bill.

In addition, United are in ongoing discussions with over a permanent deal for Chris Smalling, with the 30-year-old keen to return to the Italian club after having impressed on loan.

United are also open to offers for Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero.