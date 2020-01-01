No requests to delay Euro 2020 despite coronavirus concerns - UEFA

Despite COVID-19 having a significant impact on football, the governing body insists it has received no pleas to postpone the summer's showpiece event

UEFA has not received a single request to postpone Euro 2020 amid concerns about coronavirus, despite claims to the contrary.

COVID-19 is starting to cause widespread disruption to sport across Europe, particularly in , , and .

Italy is the most-affected European nation, with 9,172 cases of infection reported as of Tuesday, and that has led to the country being put into lockdown until at least April 3.

In Spain, fans have been prohibited from attending games at all levels over the next two matchdays, though that could change after the Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) requested all action be postponed instead.

, which will be played across 12 European nations, is set to begin in Rome on June 12 – though reports on Tuesday suggested some federations have asked for the tournament be delayed until 2021.

UEFA insists no such requests have been received, however.

A spokesperson told Stats Perform: "We did not receive a single request from national associations to postpone the tournament."

Along with Italy, Euro 2020 is scheduled to be hosted in Azerbaijan, , , Germany, Hungary, , Ireland, Romania, , and Spain.

Italy's Serie A has been suspended indefinitely as part of an attempt by authorities to contain the virus and there is a chance the season will not be able to be completed in its traditional format.

The shutdown will see at least three rounds of matches postponed to go with the second legs of the semi-finals that already had to be rearranged.

With potential European matches to take into account as well, the authorities will struggle to fit in all the fixtures before the scheduled end of the season on May 24 even if they were cleared to resume matches at the start of next month.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has floated the possibility of play-offs to decide the Serie A champions and relegation places.

star Kylian Mbappe suffered a scare when he was tested for coronavirus only days before the Parisian's second leg of their last-16 clash against on Wednesday.

But it was revealed on Tuesday that the France international had tested negative for the virus .