No problem if Juventus want to replay controversial match, says Salernitana president

WHAT HAPPENED? Serie A found itself in the headlines on Sunday evening for all the wrong reasons. There was outrage when VAR ruled out Arkadiusz Milik's late winner despite an out-of-camera-shot of Antonio Candreva keeping each of Juventus' attackers onside.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking in the aftermath of the 2-2 draw, Iervolino made a very magnanimous promise. He told Kiss Kiss Napoli: "Refereeing error in Juventus v Salernitana? If the Bianconeri want to replay it, for us there is no problem."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having secured a very unlikely 2-2 draw away at Juventus, it is a great show of sportsmanship from Iervolino. He will know only too well that, should the game be replayed, his side will find it extremely hard to recreate that result.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS AND SALERNITANA? It is unclear whether Serie A would be able to authorise a rematch between the two teams. The fixture congestion between now and the World Cup makes it an even unlikelier prospect.