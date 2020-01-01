'No player wants VAR in the game' - Rice angry after disallowed goal costs West Ham

The England international was left fuming after his match-saving contribution was denied by the video technology

West Ham's Declan Rice claims the entirety of the Premier League doesn't want VAR, after the midfielder's side controversially had a goal ruled out in the dying stages of the 1-0 defeat to .

Rice thought he had provided the assist for Robert Snodgrass to equalise in stoppage time at Bramall Lane on Friday, but the goal was ruled out after a video review showed the ball struck Rice's hand in the build-up.

The Hammers celebrated wildly, thinking they had salvaged a point after a horrible defensive mix-up following David Martin's goal-kick allowed Oliver McBurnie to open the scoring shortly after half-time.

Rice revealed the anger in the Londoners' dressing room after the decision went against them and said the majority of footballers in 's top flight don't want VAR used in the game.

"We are fuming," Rice told Sky Sports. "All the lads are livid.

"This is a tough place to come, credit to them they ground it out. We created some chances and missed some chances. The goal at the end was a tough one to take because a point on the road would have been good for us.

"I've just watched it back. He has knocked the ball into my hand. If you are running with your arms like that with the rules as they are now it is handball but it is not intentional. It is a kick in the teeth.

"I think it is the thoughts of every Premier League player, not just me - pretty much every one doesn't want to have VAR in the game.

"There have been so many decisions this season that have been absolutely crazy. They were celebrating VAR like it was a goal and football should not be like that.

"We are not too happy but it is in the game now and we have to get on with it.

"I can't get over it, he knocked it into my hand. It is not intentional handball. I was buzzing. I ran 20 metres up the pitch, slipped the ball in for Snods."

West Ham boss David Moyes refused to be drawn into the VAR debate but made his feelings clear when describing Snodgrass' strike as a 'good goal'.

"I thought Declan had done brilliantly to break through the middle," Moyes said to BBC Sport. "He played a good pass and we scored.

"I thought it was a really good goal."

The Hammers stay in 16th position in the Premier League but are only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Their next match will be at home against on January 18.