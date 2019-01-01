'No one knows the future' - Bruno Fernandes refuses to rule out summer transfer amid Man City links

The Portuguese midfielder has emerged as one of Europe's hottest properties this season and is not sure where he'll be plying his trade next year

midfielder Bruno Fernandes has refused to rule out a summer transfer, amid strong links to Premier League champions .

The 24-year-old has been one of the standout performers in the Primeira Liga this season, contributing 20 goals and 13 assists in 33 appearances for the Leoes.

Fernandes helped Marcel Keizer's side finish third in the final league standings and played a vital role in their Taca de final triumph over on Saturday.

The Portugal international has attracted plenty of admirers with his displays throughout the 2018-19 campaign, including , , Paris Saint Germain and .

Manchester City are thought to be leading the race for his signature, however, after opening talks with Sporting officials at the start of the month.

Fernandes has added more fuel to the fire of transfer rumours during an interview with Record, admitting he does not know if he will remain at Jose Alvalade Stadium beyond the summer.

"I'm with Sporting," he began. "There are no contacts with any club, at least as far as I know. There is a lot of talk, there are sure to be clubs interested but to this day, my focus has always been placed on Sporting. Now I want to rest because I have a lot to give to the national team.

"I've spent two intense years, I don't know if I will spend a third year, I don't know if I'm going to leave. No one knows the future."

Sporting won two trophies in total this term, having also beaten Porto in the Taca da Liga final back in January and thusly, Fernandes now has the opportunity to bow out on a high.

The mercurial playmaker joined the Portuguese outfit in 2017 from and has since managed to rack up 86 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Fernandes has 38 goals under his belt in Sporting colours to date and he feels he has already given everything in the famous green and white shirt.

He added: "I gave my best - blood, sweat and tears for this club - and will continue to do so whenever I wear this jersey."

City are hopeful of completing a £43 million ($55m) deal for Fernandes when the market reopens, as a number of stars continue to be linked with summer exits.

Nicolas Otamendi and Fabian Delph are expected to leave Etihad Stadium, while the likes of Danilo, Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane have all been touted for potential moves.