No Mbappe or Neymar but PSG equal Ligue 1 scoring record in incredible 4-4 draw with Amiens

equalled the record for scoring in consecutive away games as they took part in an incredible 4-4 draw on Saturday in – despite being without star men Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Ander Herrera’s first-half header ensured that the Parisian side scored in 32 consecutive road trips, matching a mark that was set by Sedan between November 1957 and August 1959.

At the time, it seemed that the former midfielder’s goal may be little more than a consolation as PSG had fallen 3-0 to their opponents.

With to come in the on Tuesday, they played with a heavily rotated team, which included Mitchell Bakker at left-back and 17-year-old Tanguy Kouassi in the heart of the defence, it was still surprising when they fell behind to Serhou Guirassy’s early strike.

Worse followed for PSG as Gael Kakuta sent a howitzer into the top corner from the edge of the box before Fousseni Diabate made it three.

Herrera’s goal, though, sparked a comeback as Thomas Tuchel’s side exploited their opponents’ inability to defend corners.

Indeed, Kouassi scored his second and third professional goals from such situations as PSG drew level in the second half, while Mauro Icardi’s close-range finish seemed to have pushed them into a decisive position as they led 4-3.

There was a dramatic late twist in the game, however, as Guirassy completed a fine breakaway moments after Edinson Cavani had missed a golden opportunity to give PSG a two-goal cushion.

It was the first time that Tuchel’s men had failed to win since drawing 3-3 at home to on January 12 – a run of 10 matches.

Meanwhile, the last time they failed to net in an away match was a scoreless end-of-season draw in back in May 2018.

Although Neymar has been nursing a rib injury sustained against , he is expected to return to the fold for the trip to in midweek, while Mbappe will also be back in the fold after he was merely rested on Saturday along with Pablo Sarabia and several others.

Ruled out through injury for the midweek trip are Colin Dagba and Abdou Diallo.