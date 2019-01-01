No guarantee Pochettino won't be Man Utd manager in near future - Sherwood

The former Tottenham boss believes the current incumbent could still end up at Old Trafford if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fails to impress in the long term

Mauricio Pochettino is just one game away from guiding to the club’s first ever title, but Tim Sherwood believes that the Argentine is still not guaranteed to stay at Spurs.

Pochettino has spent almost five years in charge in north London and his exploits in establishing Spurs inside the Premier League’s top four have attracted repeated links to some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

have been linked with Pochettino several times during their years of managerial turmoil, most recently before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was made the permanent manager, while have also been linked with the former boss.

And, while the confirmation of Solskjaer’s appointment at Old Trafford and Zinedine Zidane’s return to Madrid may have quietened the speculation, former Spurs boss Sherwood would still not be surprised if Pochettino was lured away.

Sherwood told Bwin : “There was a lot of speculation that Pochettino might leave Tottenham for a Manchester United or Real Madrid so the fans are probably relieved to see Solskjaer and Zidane in those seats now.

“Tottenham will never be able to breathe easy with Pochettino because he will continue to be a target for big clubs who are capable of taking him away.

“Manchester United decided to go down the Solskjaer route but that’s not a guarantee Pochettino won’t be in their dugout in the near future.

“If Manchester United decide they’ve made a mistake, Tottenham are back to square one sweating over Pochettino’s future.

“That’s the stranglehold that a Manchester United can have on you as one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“If they identify someone as their new manager, they will get who they want.”

While Pochettino has yet to win a trophy at Tottenham, Sherwood still believes Pochettino has done well in London, adding: “I think Pochettino has done a good job at Tottenham, there can’t be a doubt about that.

“The Premier League is the bread and butter year in, year out but he knows the pressure is mounting to pick up silverware and get that monkey off his back.

“Pochettino will be disappointed that he hasn’t yet been able to win a trophy with the squad of players he has at Tottenham.

“It’s difficult because he is competing against teams with far greater resources.”