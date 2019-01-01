Nigeria's Paul Onuachu scores twice to help Midtjylland secure comeback win

The one-time Super Eagle ended a three-game goal drought, scoring two important goals as his side came from behind to seal victory

Paul Onuachu scored twice to help Midtjylland secure a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Nordsjaelland in Monday's Danish Superliga encounter.

The lanky forward had not scored since contributing two goals in his side's 4-0 win over OB Odense in a Danish Cup encounter early this month.

On Monday, he was crucial to his side's win away at Nordsjaelland, scoring the equaliser and the winner.

The visitors fell behind to a Jonathan Amon's 19th-minute strike, but five minutes after the restart, Onuachu responded with a volleyed finish.

The 24-year-old then took his season tally to 20 goals across all competitions - including 16 league goals in 28 league outings - with the winner, coming via a header after the hour mark.

Nordsjaelland were reduced to 10 men after Abdul Mumin saw red card in the 74th minute. Onuachu was also cautioned in the 80th minute.

On the international scene, Onuachu's have been drawn in Group B of the 2019 finals in June and July.

The Super Eagles will look to navigate past Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar for a spot in the knockout phase.