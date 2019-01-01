Nigeria's Olanrewaju Kayode lifts Ukrainian Cup with Shakhtar Donetsk

The Nigeria international played a part in the Cup final as the Miners clinched the coveted title for a record 13th time

Olanrewaju Kayode was in action as thrashed second-tier outfit Inhulets' 4-0 in Wednesday’s Ukrainian Cup final.

Mateus Martins' double and efforts from Junior Moraes and Manor Solomon at the Slavutych Arena sealed the Miners' fourth Cup title in a row.

A minute after the hour-mark, Kayode replaced Moraes for his 14th appearance across all competitions this season but could not add to his tally of one goal.

The 26-year-old will hope to rediscover his goal-scoring touch as Shakhtar Donetsk gun for the Ukrainian Premier League to complete the domestic double.

Paulo Fonseca's side lead the league table after gathering 73 points from 28 matches, 11 points in front of second-placed Dynamo Kyiv with four games remaining.

Kayode will not be representing at at the 2019 in after he was dropped from coach Gernot Rohr's 25-man provisional squad list.

The Super Eagles have been paired against Guinea, debutants Madagascar and Burundi in Group B.