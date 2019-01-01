Nigeria’s Chris Emeruwa resumes as Caf Head of Safety and Security

The Nigerian who is also Fifa security officer has commenced work in Cairo – headquarter of Africa’s football ruling body

Dr. Christian Emeruwa has commenced work as the Confederation of African Football’s Head of Safety and Security in Cairo.

Emeruwa, who is also a Fifa security officer boasts of a proven track record in safety and security matters at match venues across the globe.

Before his appointment, the doctorate degree holder in health education and human kinetics had served as special assistant to three successive Nigeria Football Federation’s General Secretaries and coordinated safety and security issues at a number of matches and competitions for CAF and the world’s football governing body.

With this, he becomes the second Nigerian after Samson Adamu to take up a high –profile appointment at CAF headquarters since the election of NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick into the Caf Executive Committee less than 22 months ago.

“I am delighted with the number of Nigerians we have been able to get into key positions and committees in Fifa and Caf, but we are just starting,” said Pinnick.

“I have always been saying that Nigeria is a big country globally and we can no longer remain a silent voice in international football politics. The work is ongoing to ensure more Nigerians come to the fore at global and continental levels.”



NIGERIANS IN FIFA

Amaju Pinnick – Member, Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions

Justice Ayotunde Philips – Member, FIFA Ethics Committee (Adjudicatory Chamber)

Mallam Shehu Dikko – Member, FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee

NIGERIANS WORKING IN CAF

Samson Adamu – Director of Competitions

Dr. Christian Emeruwa – Head of Safety and Security

NIGERIANS IN CAF COMMITTEES

Amaju Pinnick – 1st Vice President/Member, Emergency Committee/President, AFCON

Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi – Member, Youth Competitions Committee

Mallam Shehu Dikko – Member, Inter-Clubs and Club Licensing System Committee

Alh. Ibrahim Gusau – Member, Organizing Committee for CHAN

Alh. Yusuf Ahmed – Member, Technical and Development Committee

Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah – Member, Organizing Committee for AFCON

Chisom Ezeoke – Member, Women Football Committee

Dr. Peter Singabele – Member, Committee on Sports Medicine

Senator Obinna Ogba – Member, Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee