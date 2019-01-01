Nigeria’s ambassador to France commends Integral, promises support for Super Falcons

’s Ambassador to , Dr (Mrs) Modupe Irele, has commended Integral, the official hospitality services provider for the Fifa Women’s World Cup France 2019. She also promised adequate support for the Super Falcons when they fly Nigeria’s flag in June.

In a meeting at the Nigerian embassy in Paris with the managing director of Integral, Abimbola Ilo, Irele applauded the efforts of the company to ensure successful handling of Nigeria’s travelling fans during the tournament.

A strong advocate for women empowerment, she sees the appointment of Integral as an important one to promote and support women’s football in Nigeria. With France as the host country, she believes the Fifa Women’s World Cup France 2019 is a unique avenue to further strengthen Franco-Nigerian relations as she welcomed Nigerians to France.

“Women’s football is fast growing and I am happy to welcome Nigerians to this prestigious tournament in France. I encourage Nigerians to come and support Nigeria’s Super Falcons who are the reigning African Champions,” she said.

“I commend Integral for using its position to not only promote women’s football but also to create an unforgettable experience for Nigerians to enjoy French culture, which will promote Nigeria-France relationse.”

“We are pleased to have the support of ambassador Modupe Irele and are committed to delivering a ‘once in a lifetime’ experience for our clients in France,” responded Ilo.

“The Super Falcons are the most successful African team in women’s football and the hospitality packages are a way to not only watch the team in comfort but also to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of iconic French host cities.”

Integral, Nigeria’s leading sports marketing, management and hospitality agency has been appointed as the exclusive sales agent of Match Hospitality in Nigeria for the sale of the Fifa Women’s World Cup France 2019 official hospitality packages.

The eight edition of the Fifa Women’s World Cup is scheduled to hold from 7th June – 7th July 2019. Nigeria will be one of the 24 countries challenging for the ultimate prize and have been grouped with the hosts, France. The Super Falcons take on Les Bleues on June 17, 2019, in , a match the Ambassador says she is looking forward to.