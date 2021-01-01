Nigeria reveals plan to immortalise Iheanacho and Ndidi’s FA Cup celebrations with Leicester City

A week ago, the Super Eagles duo played vital roles in helping the Foxes win the cup for the first time in the club's 137-year history

The National Council for Arts and Culture, an organ of the Federal Government of Nigeria, has revealed plans to immortalise the celebrations of Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi after their FA Cup triumph.

The Director of the NCAC, who doubles as the President of World Crafts Council, Otunba Segun Runsewe, said the Nigeria internationals showed patriotism after they defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley Stadium last Saturday.

After Youri Tielemans’ stunning goal secured victory, Iheanacho and Ndidi went for the Nigeria flag which was wrapped around their bodies as they joined their teammates in celebration.

A statement on the National Council for Arts and Culture website disclosed that an arts competition - either in painting, drawing or printmaking of the players - will be initiated for a one-month period which could have mouth-watering prizes like a trip to London.

“Beneath the pomp, glitz and glamour of the European FA final between Leicester City and Chelsea, a unique spectacular and outstanding show of patriotism was displayed,” it read.

“It came in the manner that Kelechi and Ndidi soaked themselves in their love for Nigeria by wrapping themselves in Nigerian Green-White-Green national colour to celebrate their victory over Chelsea football club."

He stated that there is a need to document, institutionalize and legalise the legacy of Iheanacho and Ndidi as a show of extreme love and indivisibility of Nigeria, their country.

Runsewe further said he is prompted to put up a request for an artistic impression of their actions on that day.

“The collaboration of the Society of Nigerian Artists, Abuja, the NCAC is instituting an art competition that celebrates the intersection of sports and culture referencing the Kelechi and Ndidi actions with the Nigerian flag in the Leicester City victory over Chelsea Football club," Runsewe added.

According to Runsewe, the Arts competition, which will be in traditional 2D Art (painting, printmaking and drawing) which will be done within a one-month duration will be open to residents of FCT only for now.

Other details of the competition including assessment and adjudication will be worked out with the Nigerian Society of Nigerian Artists.

Runsewe added that "there will be a reward system for the best three winning entries which will be presented to the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture and to his counterpart in the Sports Ministry may include a trip to London in the nearest future."