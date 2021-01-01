Nigeria midfielder Ucheibe scores as SL Benfica thrash Torreense

The 20-year-old was on target again as her Portuguese side thrashed the visitors in Sunday's Championship round opener

Christy Ucheibe was on target in SL 's 7-0 win over Torreense in Sunday's Portuguese Liga BPI Championship round opening fixture at Benfica Stadium.

The former Nigerian youth international has been superb for SL Benfica since she arrived in January 2020, netting thrice in all competitions, including the Portuguese League Cup final triumph.

After Wednesday's Portuguese Cup final defeat, the champions started well as Ana Vitoria's cross was headed in by Beatriz Cameirao for the opening goal after just three minutes.

More teams

Four minutes later, Cloe Lacasse's super header doubled the lead for the host thanks to an accurate cross from Cameirao, before Lucia Alves made it three off Vitoria's deflection in the 13th minute.

Vitoria provided a fine cross and this time, Ucheibe was in the right position to net a fourth for Benfica 10 minutes later before Lacasse profited from a bundler to score the fifth on the half-hour mark.

Article continues below

After the half-time break, the Eagles continued from where they left off as Alves sent through another cross for Lacasse to hit a treble in the 63rd minute before grabbing her fourth 13 minutes from full-time.

Ucheibe, who lasted the duration of the game, has now scored four goals in 11 outings in all competitions this season for SL Benfica, while Cape Verdean-born Jolina Amani saw the final 13 minutes of action.

The result puts SL Benfica on the top of the eight-team log with three points from the opening game and they travel to face Albergaria in their next encounter on January 24.