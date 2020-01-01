Nigeria midfielder Chikwelu makes Primera Iberdrola scoring start for Madrid CFF

The former Kristianstad star made a fine starting debut as she netted her maiden goal in her Spanish side's win over Athletic Club

Rita Chikwelu opened her Spanish Primera Iberdrola goal account on her first start in Madrid CFF's 4-1 triumph over on Sunday.

The midfielder moved to this January from Kristianstad after a decade long campaign in the Damallsvenskan where she played 223 matches and scored 55 goals in .

Chikwelu, who was almost two-weeks-old in Spain, has integrated quickly as she scored the second goal three minutes after new-signing Antonia gave the hosts the lead in the fifth minute.

Brazilian returnee Geyse struck on her first appearance as well as Oscar Fernandez's ladies increased the tally to three in the 20th minute.

In the 34th minute, Lucia Garcia pulled one back for the visitors but substitute Laura Fernández struck six minutes from time to guarantee Madrid's first win in 12 successive league matches.

Chikwelu, was in action for 77 minutes before being replaced by María del Carmen García and inspired her side to their first win since September 29, 2019, with her first goal of the season.

The victory moves Madrid to 11th position on the log with 15 points from 16 matches and will seek to keep up their newly discovered winning form when they visit bottom-placed on Sunday.