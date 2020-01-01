Nigeria kits: New Nike designs are overwhelming hit on Twitter

Super Eagles fans have delivered their verdict on Nike’s new 2020 collection

Nike unveiled the new kits as part of their 2020 Forum in New York on Wednesday, with the Super Eagles set to sport an eye-catching ‘Swoosh’ design moving forward.

Grammy-winning rapper Drake was one of the superstars in attendance as Nike revealed their new Nigeria kit design, and reaction to the designs on social media has been overwhelmingly positive.

The beloved 2018 Naija collection was always going to be a hard act to follow, but while some fans believe the latest designs are worthy successors, others are unconvinced that Nike have done a good job.

However, the general consensus is that the new collection is befitting of the three-time African champions.

Check out the pick of the Twitter reaction from fans, media and players below, and get in touch at @GoalcomNigeria to let us know whether you’re a fan of Nigeria’s new ‘Swoosh’ designs.

Does Nigeria's new kit beat this one? 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/uyP93kvxTQ — Goal (@goal) February 5, 2020

Nigeria can change their kits as many times as they like, it still won’t stop Mahrez’s free-kicks going in. https://t.co/E3KppK2TA8 — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) February 5, 2020

Nike have done an absolute madness. Good Lord! pic.twitter.com/vTAvGtB7QO — Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) February 5, 2020

I swear Nike keep their best designers only for the Nigeria kit.



Another wavey kit for the Super Eagles 🌊 🦅 pic.twitter.com/GqyE1XcWVc — Uncle Sharma (@RSharmzz) February 5, 2020

🇨🇲 Nigeria 🇳🇬



5-time African 3-time African

Champs Champs



Signed undisclosed Have a great

deal with Coq Sportif Nike contract



Probably the Have great

worst Lions Kit kits pic.twitter.com/L4KUhEimQ5 — Njie Enow: Mr Razzmatazz (@NjieEnow) February 5, 2020

2018; Nike unveiled and Nigeria kits in London. People didn't even know England too changed kits.



2020; Nike unveils USA & Nigeria kits in USA and no one is even talking about the American kits.



On this jersey matter o, Nigeria >>>>> every other countries combined. — Ayodeji Ayodeji (@AyodejiX2) February 5, 2020

Now, the Nigeria kit looks absolutely gorgeous!



Blimey 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/2dI299Mcll — MikeThePundit (@Mike_ThePundit) February 6, 2020

This is a glorious kit design. Nigeria probably had the best kit at WC 2018, and this one is even better.



Credit to the brief they’ve given Nike to come up with something new and different. https://t.co/ieMtdSBpwi — Matt McKeon 🔰 (@MattMcKeon73) February 6, 2020

We deserve something better not these House sports wear. Tueeeh! pic.twitter.com/fzUSRwuxqd — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) February 5, 2020

I feel like each time Nigeria takes a shot at a new dope football kit for the season, they don't miss🔥🔥🔥🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/2yaCi0NfNv — Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Mr.Buns/Bhanisa/Le Bunza (@MapsMaponyane) February 6, 2020

They had the best kit for the World Cup and now they have the best kit for the Euros.



Nigeria. What a place. https://t.co/I0qp6c5tMj — Dan (@Dxnbissaka) February 5, 2020