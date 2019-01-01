"Nigeria is bigger than any player" – Kanu reacts to Abraham and Tomori England call-ups

The Blues’ stars have been called-up by the Three Lions and the African football great thinks the Super Eagles will cope without them

Nwankwo Kanu is unmoved following handing Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori international call-ups.

Gareth Southgate included the duo in the Three Lions’ squad to face the and Bulgaria in October’s qualification games, to end the question on where the stars will commit their international allegiance.

Here it is: your #ThreeLions squad for this month's #EURO2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria!https://t.co/uuLf9zGD3g — England (@England) October 3, 2019

Abraham, 22, who has been in rich scoring form for Frank Lampard’s side had been capped by the Europeans in friendlies against and , while Tomori who is also eligible to feature for Canada has played 15 times for English U21’s.

This development, however, did not come as a shock to the great as he feels the Super Eagles have array of stars to count on if the duo dumps .

“Our problem is that whenever someone starts doing well, we start chasing them which is not bad because other countries do that,” Kanu told Goal.

“I feel we don’t need to force people to play for the country, because Nigeria is bigger than any player.

“We have quality players everywhere so we can’t continue to beg one player to play for us. Nigeria cannot beg, players have to beg Nigeria.

“The best way to always go about this is talking to them to play for their fatherland.

“If they do, it’s good for us and if they don’t we move on. That’s football and I think we have enough and we can win matches without them.”

England are currently sitting top of Group A on 12 points, having won all four of their ties to date.

For Nigeria, they try Brazil for size in a high-profile friendly in Singapore on October 13.