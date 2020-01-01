‘Nigeria have tricky opponents’ – Rohr reacts to World Cup qualifying draw

The Super Eagles boss has rejected suggestions his side has been handed an easy draw for the qualifiers

coach Gernot Rohr believed the Super Eagles have been drawn against tricky sides for the second round of Africa’s World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

On Tuesday, the three-time African champions were paired along with Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia in Group C.

Against the backdrop of opinions the West Africans have been handed an easy draw, the German tactician believes his opponents will be complicated.

“We have three tricky opponents in Group C. A few years ago, Cape Verde were Africa’s best Fifa ranked team, CAR have some good players in Europe,” he said, as per Super Eagles Twitter.

“We played a friendly in Liberia recently that wasn’t easy...we’ve to be at our best against them.”

The Super Eagles will hope to make it to the third round of the qualifiers in their quest to reach the global tournament for the seventh time.