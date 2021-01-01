Nigeria have 'so much to improve' – Twitter reacts to Super Eagles win over Benin

Gernot Rohr’s men secured victory over the Squirrels in Porto Novo to retain their place at the top of the group, having already qualified for Afcon

Fans have taken to social media to react to Nigeria’s 1-0 victory over the Republic of Benin in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game.

The three-time African champions headed into the encounter, having already qualified for the continental showpiece after Lesotho and Sierra Leone played out a 0-0 draw before their encounter with the Squirrels.

The Super Eagles dominated the encounter but failed to convert the chances that came their way and had to wait until the 90th minute to break the deadlock.

In-form Genk forward Paul Onuachu came off the bench to score the only goal of the encounter with a fine header to help Nigeria return to winning ways in the qualifiers after back-to-back draws with Sierra Leone the last time out.

The victory ensured Gernot Rohr’s men finished top of Group L with one game to spare after gathering 11 points from five games.

The Super Eagles supporters have shared their feelings on the result, with many praising goalscorer Onuachu and urging the West African side to improve on their performance in future.

I feel for Benin sha! To lose like that at the last minute of the game is very painful. But on the balance of the game, you've got to agree that the better side won. #BENNGA — Yinka Chukwuemeka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) March 27, 2021

Super Eagle don Spoil Benin republic unbeaten run 😂😂 #BENNGA pic.twitter.com/65Yp6PeUyD — M.U.S.T.T.Y🦅 (@Princemustty1) March 27, 2021

The Super Eagles May Have Been Unimpressive With Their Overall Play Today, But They Got The Job Done!



• First Team To Win Benin At Home Since 2013



• Qualifies For The Nations Cup With Two Games At Hand



• Top Of The Group With A Game At Hand #BENNGA — Alan (@Harbiodinho) March 27, 2021

Thank God for the last minute Goal. Super eagles for swim back from Benin Republic.



Ndidi remains a baller🔥#BENNGA — L Y D O N 🦁 (@Shayor19) March 27, 2021

Thank you ONUACHU 💚 🦅😘#BENNGA 🇳🇬 — Rahama Sadau ✨ (@Rahma_sadau) March 27, 2021

At the death. But we have so much improvements to make. 🦅 #BENNGA — Ozoemena Chukwu⭕️ (@ozo_chukwu) March 27, 2021

Thank you Onachu, Super Eagles did us proud. Now am ready to go get the jersey ready for #AFCON #BENNGA pic.twitter.com/KZygVHGNVQ — Sheriff Gbadamosi (@HallidayInc) March 27, 2021

I have started blaming myself for wasting DATA watching this match before Paul Onuachu choke me with a winning goal 🤣😁#BENNGA — MO (@Dope_Kylee) March 27, 2021