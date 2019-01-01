Nigeria goalkeeper Uzoho grateful after successful knee surgery

The 21-year-old went under the knife to treat the injury he suffered in an international friendly against Brazil in October

goalkeeper Francis Uzoho expressed his gratitude after undergoing successful knee surgery.

Uzoho damaged his knee ligaments during the Super Eagles' 1-1 draw against in October and was subsequently replaced by Maduka Okoye just after the hour mark.

The 21-year-old, who is currently on loan in the Cypriot top-flight with Omonia Nicosia from Deportivo La Coruna, took to social media to appreciate the support he has received since the incident that happened on October 13.

The injury ruled Uzoho out of Nigeria's 2021 qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho and he is still expected to be on the sidelines for a long period.

"And it was a success, I’m grateful for every prayer and good wishes sent, even the hidden prayers said on my behalf. I’m deeply grateful. Now let the healing begin," Uzoho wrote on Instagram.

Prior to the injury, Uzoho played five league games for Omonia Nicosia, who are second in Cypriot First Division table, level on 18 points with leaders Anorthosis.