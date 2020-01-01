Nigeria defender Idowu continues fine goalscoring run in Russian Premier League

On Sunday, the Super Eagles left-back made it two goals in his last two league appearances for the Red-Blacks

Brian Idowu scored his second goal in the Russian Premier League on Sunday to secure Khimki a 2-0 triumph over Rostov.

The 28-year-old who was in action from start to finish, and sealed a late win for the visitors at Rostov Arena. His strike came three minutes after Reziuan Mirzov opened the scoring in stoppage time.

The international has now scored back-to-back goals for Igor Cherevchenko's side, after he opened his goal account for Khimki against Victor Moses' last Saturday.

Idowu is currently enjoying his best goalscoring season in his professional career after playing just 11 league matches for the Red-Blacks, whom he joined on a season-long loan from in August.

Apart from his defensive contributions as a left-back, the former Amkar Perm and Sochi defender has also proved his qualities in front of goal and he stands as the second-highest goalscorer for Khimki so far this season with two goals, after Arshak Koryan (3).

After losing their last two league matches, Sunday's result brought the Red-Blacks back to winning ways. They rose to 14th in the Russian Premier League table with nine points after 12 matches.

Khimki welcome second-placed to Khimki Arena for their next league outing on November 1.