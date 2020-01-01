Nigeria assistant coach Yobo dazzles to AMVCA in style

The former Fenerbahce and Everton centre-back joined entertainment stars in celebrating the Nigerian movie industry on Saturday night

assistant coach Joseph Yobo turned up his fashion game as he stepped out for the seventh edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Yobo was among high-profile guests who rocked the red carpet in Lagos with their gorgeous outfits.

The former Nigeria captain might have excelled on the pitch as a defender during his playing days, but he made a fashion statement on Saturday night with his stunning suit.

Yobo was appointed as Gernot Rohr's assistant in February following the dismissal of Imama Amapakabo.

Following the indefinite postponement of the 2021 qualifiers, the 39-year-old will have to wait for his first match as a member of the Super Eagles' coaching crew.

Prior to the suspension of this month's international fixtures by Caf, Nigeria were scheduled to play Sierra Leone in a double-header fixture on March 27 and 31, in Asaba and Freetown respectively.