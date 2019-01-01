Transfers
African All Stars

Nicolas Nkoulou sees first Serie A red card in Torino’s stalemate

Comments()
The Cameroon international was given the marching order for the fourth time in his career at Stadio Paolo Mazza

Nicolas Nkoulou was shown his first Serie A red card in Torino’s 0-0 stalemate with SPAL on Sunday.

On the back of a three-game winless run, the Bull bounced back to winning ways against Inter Milan last week but their effort to commence to a run was frustrated by Leonardo Semplici’s side.

Nkoulou's sending off with 25 minutes to play did not help their cause either.

Editors' Picks

The Cameroon international was cautioned by referee Maurizio Mariani in the 33rd minute before he was sent off in the 65th minute for another booking.

The red card was Nkoulou’s fourth in his career, having been sent off twice during his time with Marseille and once at Lyon.

Article continues below

The former Monaco defender has featured in all Torino’s league games this season, helping Walter Mazzarri’s men to keep eight clean sheets.

Nigeria international and on-loan Chelsea defender Ola Aina made his 19th Serie A appearance in the encounter and featured for the entire duration of the tie.

With the draw, Torino are tenth in the log with 31 points from 22 games. They take on Udinese in their next game on February 10.

Next article:
Unstoppable and untouchable – Rashford is Man Utd’s King yet again as dream run goes on
Next article:
Leicester City 0 Manchester United 1: Rashford drags Solskjaer's men back to winning ways
Next article:
Mings apologises for dealing gruesome facial injury to Nelson Oliveira
Next article:
Manchester City vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
'Liverpool might not be right choice for Werner' - Rangnick warns Leipzig striker about Anfield move
Close