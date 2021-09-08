Nice docked one point and Marseille physio banned for a year after Ligue 1 fracas

The match in August was forced to be abandoned after home fans rushed on to the pitch and clashed with OM players and staff

Ligue 1 have docked Nice two points, one of which was suspended, due to the violent scenes that marred their clash with Marseille in August, while OM physio Pablo Fernandez will be suspended for the entire 2021-22 season for his part in the melee.

The game between the two clubs was suspended when Nice fans invaded the pitch and physically clashed with players and staff from visiting Marseille.

The hosts have been hit hardest by the LFP's final disciplinary ruling but several Marseille representatives also face sanctions, with the match set to be replayed behind closed doors.

"Meeting this Wednesday, the Disciplinary Commission of the LFP ruled on the incidents which punctuated the match of the 3rd day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats between OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille," the association explained in a statement published on its official website.

"After reading the investigation report in the presence of the two clubs, the Commission decided to replay the match on a relocated field. In addition, two penalty points were imposed on OGC Nice, including one suspended point."

The pitch invasion at the Allianz Riviera and subsequent fracas was sparked when Marseille star Dimitri Payet threw a bottle back into the crowd, an action for which the ex-West Ham man has been sanctioned with a suspended one-match ban, along with team-mate Alvaro Gonzalez, who had also stood accused of provoking the home fans.

"Regarding the players, defender Alvaro Gonzalez received two games of suspension. As for his teammate Dimitri Payet, he was sanctioned with a suspended match," the LFP statement affirmed.

Fernandez, meanwhile, a part of Jorge Sampaoli's backroom staff who had already been suspended indefinitely by the LFP after being filmed punching a Nice fan, is banned from all Ligue 1 activities for the rest of the season.

