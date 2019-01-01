Niang's brace completes Senegal's unbeaten run in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The Rennes forward was on target in each half of the encounter as the Teranga Lions maintained an unbeaten streak of six games in the qualifiers

Mbaye Niang scored a brace as humbled Madagascar 2-0 in their last 2019 qualifying game on Saturday.

Although both teams had confirmed their places in prior to the game, Aliou Cisse's charges ensured they round up their campaign with a record of five wins and a draw.

Article continues below

Niang scored his first goal in the 27th minute and later added his second nine minutes after the restart of the match.

The loanee ended the qualifying round as the highest scoring player for the Teranga Lions with three goals in three games.

Meanwhile, the win extended Senegal's dominance at the summit of Group A with 16 points from six matches - the highest points gathered by a team in the qualifiers.