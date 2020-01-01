Niane scores first career hat-trick as Metz defeat FC Lorient

The Maroons downed the newly promoted Ligue 1 outfit with the former Senegal youth international finding the net thrice for the first time ever

Ibrahima Niane has recorded his first hat-trick for club and country after striking thrice in Metz’s 3-1 defeat of Lorient on Sunday.

The newly promoted Merlucciidaes came to the Stade Saint-Symphorien with the ambition of recording their first win of the 2020-21 campaign, however, they ended up on the losing side.

Pierre-Yves Hamel gave the visitors the lead in the 35th minute - heading past international goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja after Thomas Monconduit’s freekick was deflected to his path.

Three minutes before the half-time break, Niane levelled matters from the penalty spot after Madagascar’s Thomas Fontaine had brought him down in the goal area while trying to navigate his way at goal.

He completed his brace 14 minutes into the second-half tucking the ball past Paul Nardi after being played by Cote d'Ivoire's Habib Maiga.

That goal slowed down Lorient’s tempo and in the 64th minute, Niane made it three goals after heading home a free-kick from Cote d’Ivoire’s Victorien Angban.

#FCMFCL Devant leur public, les Grenats se sont imposés face au @FCLorient (3-1) ce dimanche après-midi !



📸 Retour en images sur la rencontre 👉 https://t.co/4oI8eniQZe pic.twitter.com/7t2LDpFHc0 — FC Metz ☨ (@FCMetz) October 4, 2020

The 21-year-old who has now scored six goals in his last three games was in action from start to finish alongside Oukidja, Angban, Maiga, ’s Dylan Bronn and ’s John Boye. His compatriot Opa Nguette was replaced by French footballer of Congolese descent Warren Tchimbembe.

Papa Ndiaga Yade came in for Thierry Ambrose in the 65th minute as Cape Verde's Vagner Goncalves and Mali's Boubakar Kouyate were not dressed for the tie.

For Lorient, Madagascar’s Jeremy Morel played every minute of the game with his compatriot Monconduit coming off for Sylvain Marveaux with nine minutes left to play. Umut Bozok replaced DR Congo's Yaone Wissa in the closing stages of the four-goal thriller.

Thanks to this result, Metz are 15th in the log with seven points from six games while Lorient sit one place above the relegation zone.

After the international break, Niane would be hoping to continue with this rich goalscoring form as his team travel to Stade Raymond Kopa for Angers on October 17. On the other hand, Lorient chase their first win of the season against at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.