Neymar's Barcelona move would give Valverde a selection problem, says Ancelotti

The Napoli manager thinks his opposite number at Barca would have a dilemma picking his team, but it is a challenge he would rise to

Neymar returning to Camp Nou would give Ernesto Valverde a selection problem but the boss can handle the headache, according to Carlo Ancelotti.

Barca have been linked with a move for their former forward - now of - throughout the close season.

The champions of are already blessed with plenty of attacking firepower, having added Antoine Griezmann to Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho ahead of their title defence.

The vastly experienced Ancelotti, a former head coach, thinks the addition of another superstar forward would create a tricky balancing act, albeit one Barca boss Valverde is capable of controlling.

"If Neymar arrives, it will not be easy to pick the team," boss Ancelotti told reporters.

"I think Valverde has the ability to manage it because he has done so in the past.

"But I am of the idea that the team wins, not a single player. It will be important for all of these players to know how to work together."

Ancelotti was speaking before Napoli's second successive pre-season friendly against Barca in the United States, after seeing his side beaten 2-1 by Barca in Wednesday’s first encounter.

Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic scored in either half to cancel out Samuel Umtiti’s own goal, but Napoli have a chance to bounce back on Saturday in Michigan before their league campaign begins against on August 24.

"I hope to see a repeat of the good things we did in Miami," Ancelotti said.

"The lads showed real character and good ideas. We just need the same again as it's good for our confidence."

Article continues below

Ancelotti will hope to have some selection dilemmas of his own to contend with by the time of the Fiorentina game, with their pursuit of an attacking player dragging on deep into the window.

They have until August 23 to bring in any reinforcements with no breakthrough yet made in their hunt of James Rodriguez or Hirving Lozano.

Ancelotti had considered a move for forward Romelu Lukaku, but the Belgian eventually joined rivals .