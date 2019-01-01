Neymar will rediscover best form at Barcelona - Evra

The French defender has backed the Brazilian to shine at Camp Nou but believes he's been underappreciated in Paris

Patrice Evra is adamant Neymar will return to his best at should he leave and feels the attacker has been subject to unfair criticism.

champions Barcelona are negotiating with PSG to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou, just two years after his world-record €222 million (£201m/$254m) transfer.

Neymar – who is also believed to be attracting interest from – is yet to feature for PSG this season, while the 27-year-old was the subject of criticism by the club's fans during the August 11 fixture against .

Former and left-back Evra has slammed the treatment of Neymar in Paris but suggested a move back to would see him rediscover his best form.

"I think Neymar, there are a lot of people who don't like him," Evra said at the UEFA awards ceremony.

"The problem in this world is that when you are yourself, people hate you, and when you lie, people love you. Neymar, I often speak with him and I wish that God would realise his plans.

"It's always like that, when you arrive you are the king of the world, and when you leave...looks like Neymar murdered someone. This is not the case.

"You'll see, people miss Neymar for his genius, his way of playing.



"It's simple, a football player must feel loved. When you feel too much negativity, you leave. There are people, and maybe even the media, who use that, who criticise him for diving too much during the games. They create all this hatred around him. But Neymar is a good guy. He gave a lot to Paris.

"And then I'll tell you, we're talking about Neymar, but when Neymar didn't play in the , Paris didn't go any further. Neymar was not there for the two semi-finals. Neymar is too important for PSG to lose him.

"I don't know if they're going to lose him, but if they do, they'll lose a great player. And he does return to Barcelona he will become the player he always was."

Neymar has scored 34 goals in 37 appearances despite both his seasons at PSG being interrupted by serious foot injuries.

In total, Neymar has managed 51 goals in 58 games for PSG - who will be without the Barca target against Metz on Friday.