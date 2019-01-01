Neymar transfer talks 'more advanced' but PSG yet to agree sale amid Barcelona & Real Madrid rumours

The Brazil international forward continues to be linked with a return to Spain, but a club official claims no deal has been put in place as yet

director Leonardo has confirmed talks over Neymar's exit from the club although denied that any deal has been struck amid interest from and .

A summer of speculation has seen the international heavily linked with a big-money move.

The 27-year-old is, after two seasons in , eager to secure a switch away from , with a return to the favoured option of the former Barca star.

The Catalan giants on keen on taking him back to Camp Nou but they need to offload Philippe Coutinho first.

As revealed by Goal, PSG are keen to have the former man, plus Nelson Semedo, included in a potential €50 million deal to sell Neymar back to the Liga champions.

And that willingness to negotiate with Barca will likely have been welcomed by Madrid, who are also interested in landing the South American forward and have been preparing a bid of their own.

It may be that they have surged to the front of the queue, with Leonardo conceding that progress is being made ahead of the summer deadline for leading sides across Europe.

He told reporters when asked for an update on the long-running Neymar saga: "Talks are more advanced than before, but no agreement.

"We will see what happens - everybody needs the future to be defined."

It has been confirmed that Neymar will play no part in PSG’s 2019-20 season opener against on Sunday.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel added, with the forward still nursing a knock after previously sitting out Copa America duty with Brazil: "It is my job to be coach. He is in an individual training phase, in and out of collective sessions.

"He is still a little injured. He took a knock and did not do a full week [of training]."

While Neymar remains unavailable to Tuchel and PSG, the Ligue 1 title holders are able to call upon the services of World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

He has become a talismanic presence at Parc des Princes, at just 20 years of age, with Tuchel saying of the exciting French striker: "Our relationship is good.

"Yes, he is a star, but I do not think about him that way. I am always trying to find ways to get him to score. He wants responsibility, he is ready and he is mature."

It could be that further firepower is brought in alongside Mbappe before the transfer window closes in France, especially if Neymar departs, but Tuchel is reluctant to be drawn on his recruitment plans for now.

He said when quizzed on possible incomings: "I do not want to think about it too much. I will lose my mind.

"I am focused on my team and the guys we have here. They need me energy and attention. We will decide if things happen."