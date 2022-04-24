Neymar sends message to booing PSG fans: 'I'm here for three more years!'

Neymar has sent a message to Paris Saint-Germain fans after they booed the team during their Ligue 1 title-clinching match on Saturday, with the winger telling critics to pace themselves as he's not leaving the club anytime soon.

PSG players have been jeered at home ever since they crashed out of the Champions League against Real Madrid on March 9, and Neymar has received some of the harshest verbal attacks from supporters.

Rather than shy away from the negative attention, the Brazilian has reacted head-on to the disruptive atmosphere at Parc de Princes.

What did Neymar say about the fans?

"I still have a contract with Paris Saint-Germain," he told ESPN Argentina after PSG's 1-1 draw with Lens on Saturday, which was good enough to clinch the Ligue 1 title. "I'm here for three more years, so stop [booing] or you'll need more air."

PSG players received some of the loudest boos against Lens when they entered half-time tied 0-0. After the game, fans prematurely emptied out Parc de Princes despite trophy celebrations.

This was far from the first time Neymar has received jeers from his own crowd.

Previously, he reacted by posting family photos to social media.

How did other people at PSG handle things?

Midfielder Marco Verratti was not happy with the reception on Sunday, telling Canal+: "The fans who did not celebrate? It's something I don't understand. It's football, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. We are normal people, we can have failures. But the 10th title is important."

Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, tried not to let the fans bother him.

"We celebrated among ourselves," he said. "We were able to put ourselves in a safe place very early in the season and we were never worried by any competitor. So we're very happy.

"Nobody spoils my pleasure. We make a lot of sacrifices and we want to leave our name in history. There are always circumstances in a season and this is one of them. Personally, [the fan reaction] doesn't affect me. I was very happy to win."

The bigger picture

Despite a chaotic 2021-22 season, PSG have now managed to do what they failed to accomplish last year in winning Ligue 1, and they've done so in resounding fashion.

The players want to use that as a positive launching pad for next term, even as fans have become unsettled with the overall results from the high-spending outfit.

