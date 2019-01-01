Neymar regrets Barcelona exit more than anybody - Adriano
Neymar regrets his decision to leave Barcelona, says former Camp Nou team-mate and fellow Brazilian Adriano.
Back in the summer of 2017, a global superstar decided the time was right to take on a new challenge.
A record-breaking €222 million (£191m/$249m) deal took him from Catalunya to the French capital, with a stunning agreement seeing his exit clause triggered.
Many suggested that a move was made to escape the shadow of Lionel Messi at Barcelona, with Neymar eager to become a talismanic presence in his own right.
He has been that at PSG, recording 48 goals in just 53 appearances and helping to secure a domestic treble in a debut campaign which was unfortunately cut short by injury.
Transfer speculation has, however, surrounded the South American throughout his time at Parc des Princes, with a return to Spain mooted at regular intervals.
Real Madrid have been long-standing suitors of the 27-year-old, while a potential retracing of his steps to Barcelona has also been discussed.
Adriano has suggested that Neymar would be open to such a switch, telling El Larguero: “I spoke with Neymar three weeks ago.
“Everyone who has played for Barcelona and left has regretted it and I think, for him, even more so than most.”
Neymar spent four seasons at Camp Nou before heading for the exits, registering 105 goals and collecting a number of major honours – including two Liga titles and a Champions League crown.
Much of that success was enjoyed alongside countryman Adriano, who had already been on Barcelona’s books for three years when another Brazilian joined the ranks.
In total the versatile full-back spent six years with the Blaugrana, taking in close to 200 appearances, and he still keeps a close eye on events at a club chasing down more silverware at home and abroad in 2019.
Adriano said: “My arrival at Barcelona was one of the most important moments in my career. I won a lot of trophies.”
He added on Ernesto Valverde’s efforts to build on the triumphs on the past, with Barca considered to be favourites in La Liga, the Copa del Rey final and Champions League: “They're going for the treble.”
Barcelona will be back in action on Saturday when they play host to second-placed Atletico Madrid, with their attention set to switch after that contest to the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester United.