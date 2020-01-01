Neymar on Gonzalez: My only regret is not hitting that asshole in the face

The Brazilian star was left fuming following an alleged racism incident at the end of a fiery encounter with Marseille

Neymar has voiced his regret at not taking stronger action against 's Alvaro Gonzalez following his allegations of racism against the defender.

lost 1-0 to Marseille on Sunday but the game was marred by ugly scenes at the end of the match with five players sent off for their involvement in a brawl.

Neymar was the last to be given his marching orders for slapping Gonzalez in the back of the head and he accused the Spanish defender of racism as he left the pitch.

The Brazilian clearly felt his actions were vindicated and didn't back down after the match as he took to social media to hit out once again at Gonzalez.

"My only regret is not hitting that asshole in the face," Neymar tweeted.

PSG have now lost their first two matches of the new season, the first time they've done so since 1984-85, with Thomas Tuchel's side also losing 1-0 against Lens on September 10.

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas looked to defend Gonzalez post-match as he accused Angel Di Maria of spitting at one of his players.

Asked if Gonzalez could have been guilty of making racist remarks, Villas-Boas responded: "I don't think so, because Alvaro is an experienced player. There is no room for racism in football, but I don't think that's it.

"Neymar was a little annoyed by this situation at the end of the match. I hope that will not distract from this victory.

"We also have Di Maria who spat on one of our players. It was a Clasico and we must remember this historic victory for OM."

The Marseille boss also saluted the efforts of Neymar and Di Maria, who only had only just returned from a coronavirus-enforced absence.

"Congratulations to Neymar and Di Maria for playing at this level for their return. We did not expect Neymar and Di Maria at this level. We thought that at half-time they would be emptied. I was surprised by this. They played a big game and that gives our victory a little more importance."

While PSG slumped to another defeat, Marseille have now won their first two games of the new Ligue 1 campaign after finishing second last season.

Tuchel's side next face Metz on Wednesday and will be without Neymar, Layvin Kurzawa and Leandro Paredes following their red cards on Sunday.