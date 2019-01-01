'Neymar did what had to be done' - Meunier refuses to grief Brazilian after summer saga

The Belgian right-back has insisted that he bears no grudge against his star team-mate, who clearly wanted to rejoin former club Barcelona

Thomas Meunier has refused to give team-mate Neymar grief despite the Brazilian trying to force his way out of the club in the summer.

Neymar reported late to training on Tuesday but head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed this was authorised as the forward had a "personal thing".

The 27-year-old has yet to be forgiven by some PSG fans after making it clear he wanted to leave the club during the transfer window.

Meunier, though, feels supporters need to move on from that saga and give Neymar their backing.

"Whistling is not the answer, I'm happy about what he brings," Meunier told a press conference.

"He did what he had to do during pre-season. He didn't make waves and even he is convinced he can still play a role at the club.

"The supporters have the choice and can do what they want, but for me it isn't necessary to give him a hard time."

Tuchel indicated he will rotate his depleted Paris Saint-Germain squad against in on Wednesday as he balances an ongoing injury crisis.

Forwards Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani are all unavailable, as well as defender Thilo Kehrer and midfielder Julian Draxler, while Marco Verratti is suspended.

Neymar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are therefore the only senior attackers available to PSG, who are three points clear at the top of the table after six matches.

After sitting out the opening weeks of the season due to injury and uncertainty over his future, Neymar has hit late winners in consecutive league defeats of and .

Tuchel, though, suggested the forward could sit out the visit of Reims to ensure he is kept fresh for PSG's busy upcoming schedule.

"It's not possible to pick the same players," he told a news conference. "I'm responsible for the team, we only have two days of rest.

"Then we play in , then in Istanbul [against in the ] two days later, we cannot overuse the players."