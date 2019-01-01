Neymar airs Hazard ambition amid Real talk and reveals reasons for Barcelona exit

The Paris Saint-Germain forward would welcome the opportunity to work with a star turn at Chelsea, with both men having been linked with Madrid

forward Neymar has aired his ambition to one day play alongside star Eden Hazard, with both men having been linked with moves to .

The Blancos are forever in the market for players that the fit the ‘Galactico’ mould favoured by club president Florentio Perez.

Neymar is a player those at the Santiago Bernabeu would have welcomed onto their books for some time, despite his links to Clasico rivals .

international Hazard is another creative influence that Madrid have been monitoring for several years, with transfer talk building again heading towards the summer window.

Zinedine Zidane is expected to spend big at the next opportunity, with serious reconstruction work required in the Spanish capital.

It could be that interest is rekindled in the likes of Neymar and Hazard, with the former admitting that he would love to work with another mercurial talent.

“I would like to play with Hazard. He has a style similar to mine,” Neymar told Fox Sports.

“I think I could give it a try. We would cause havoc together!”

Neymar has already graced the same team as some of the finest players on the planet.

He caused “havoc” at Camp Nou when forming part of a fearsome ‘MSN’ attacking unit that also included Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The Brazilian starred during his time in Catalunya, registering over 100 goals, but took the decision to head for in 2017.

A record-breaking €222 million (£198m/$250m) deal saw him link up with PSG, with the 27-year-old revealing that the desire to take on a new challenge led to him making a tough decision on his future.

Explaining his reasons for leaving Barcelona, Neymar said: “I left because I wanted a new challenge, the challenge to win and find something new, to find new tests.

“Barcelona is a club that has always fascinated me, and I still love it today. But at that time I wanted to try something new and that's why I decided to leave.

“It was very difficult to make that decision, there were even moments when I hesitated and asked not to leave.

“I was like that for about two weeks before deciding to go to Paris.”